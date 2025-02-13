Formula E and the FIA have officially announced the 11 drivers set to take part in the first Rookie Free Practice of Season 11. The highly anticipated session will take place on Thursday, 13 February, ahead of Rounds 3 and 4 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the iconic Jeddah Corniche Circuit.The Rookie Free Practice session is exclusively designed for drivers who have no prior on-track experience in Formula E and who hold at least an International Grade B racing licence. This initiative aims to foster global motorsport talent by offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their skills in the cutting-edge GEN3 Evo race car – a machine capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.82 seconds.The last on-track rookie session in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took place during the official Rookie Test in Berlin for Season 10. Notably, Zane Maloney, a participant in that session, has since secured a full-time seat for Season 11 with Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team.Formula E and the FIA have also demonstrated their commitment to fostering female talent in motorsport through Formula E’s Official Women’s Test, which took place in November 2024 at Season 11 pre-season testing in Madrid. This initiative provided a dedicated platform for female drivers to gain experience in the all-electric series. Two of the participants from that test, Jamie Chadwick and Tatiana Calderon, have earned a spot in the Jeddah Free Practice session, further reinforcing Formula E’s dedication to increasing opportunities for women in top-tier racing.In addition, Abbi Pulling, reigning F1 Academy Champion and former W Series driver, will be in attendance at the Jeddah E-Prix this weekend. Pulling, who participated in the Women’s Test in Madrid and posted the fastest time from that session, will be getting behind the wheel of this season’s GEN3 Evo championship race car. While not taking part in the Rookie Free Practice Session with a team this time around, she will be completing some demonstration laps in front of the fans on Saturday ahead of Qualifying. This event also marks Formula E’s first-ever race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where drivers will tackle a newly adapted 3km track layout. Recognised as the world’s fastest street circuit, the updated configuration features 19 high-speed corners and four newly introduced chicanes, designed to amplify the unique challenges of all-electric racing. The rapid track modifications, completed in just 30 days, promise to deliver an exhilarating challenge for teams and drivers as they navigate the anti-clockwise circuit along the stunning Red Sea coastline.In a thrilling prelude to the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix, rookies from all 11 championship teams will have their chance to impress during Rookie Free Practice on Thursday, 13 February, from 18:00 to 18:40, exactlyAlberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:“As we embark on this exciting new venture in Jeddah, we are thrilled to welcome a diverse range of talented drivers from various motorsport disciplines to Formula E. These rookie sessions provide an opportunity for drivers to experience the unique demands of all-electric racing and demonstrate their abilities at the highest level. Formula E continues to push the boundaries of motorsport innovation, and we are excited to see how this mix of talent adapts to the challenge behind the wheel of the GEN3 Evo race car.”Pablo Martino, Head of Formula E Championship, FIA:“It’s crucial for the FIA to allow drivers to develop their careers through FIA World Championships, and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has one of the most competitive grids around. Many of its current stars gained their first Formula E experience in one of these rookie sessions or tests, and to provide such opportunities for the next generation of promising talents to discover the specifics of Formula E and EV racing – and adapt their driving style accordingly – is essential for the championship’s continuing growth.”Expanding on the Jeddah Rookie Free Practice session, the Berlin E-Prix in Germany later in the season will also feature a much-anticipated rookie test day. Scheduled for the Monday following Rounds 13 and 14 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 12-13 July, this event is tailored for competitors who have yet to experience the thrill of Formula E racing. It’s a mandatory opportunity for all teams to field at least one driver in this session.DRIVERS TO WATCH:Jamie Chadwick, Jaguar TCS Racing: Three-time W Series Champion and race winner in Indy NXT, Jamie Chadwick, will be back behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-TYPE 7 this week. Having recently represented the Jaguar team at the Formula E Women’s Test, Chadwick has also tested for the team during the Marrakesh Rookie Test in 2020.As the UK’s most decorated female motorsport driver, Chadwick said it was “great to work closely with a World Championship-winning team, so I am relishing the opportunity to get behind the wheel again at a brand-new circuit.”Thomas Preining, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team: TAG Heuer Porsche will be bringing back 26-year-old Austrian Thomas Preining – a current DTM racer – for the session in Jeddah. The Porsche works driver has experience in the all-electric championship, with the role of Test and Development driver for the 2019/20 season alongside Simona De Silvestro.Preining took part in the Marrakesh rookie test in 2020 in GEN2 machinery and Berlin’s Rookie Test last year.Alex Dunne, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team: Irishman Alex Dunne made his single-seater racing debut in 2021, competing in the Spanish F4 Championship and finishing third in his first race. He became the 2022 British F4 Champion as well as the Italian F4 vice-champion.He finished second in the 2023 GB3 Championship, and raced with MP Motorsport in the 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship. He was recently announced as stepping up to FIA Formula 2 this season with Rodin Motorsport, which he will contest alongside his duties as NEOM McLaren’s Reserve and Development Driver.Daniil Kyvat, DS PENSKE: This won’t be the first time former Formula 1 Driver Daniil Kvyat has experienced Formula E machinery. The experienced racing driver took part in the 2023 Berlin Test with then-NIO 333 and is now set to take the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE25 during the rookie session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.Kvyat, 30, is an accomplished driver with extensive experience in top-tier motorsport. Having competed in multiple Formula 1 seasons with teams such as Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso, Kvyat has demonstrated skill and adaptability at the top level.Théo Pourchaire, Maserati MSG Racing: 2023 Formula 2 Champion, Théo Pourchaire, will participate in the session for Maserati MSG Racing, which the team views as a crucial step as they continue their efforts to steadily improve their results in the championship.Pourchaire has raced before at this circuit, having taken on the full length layout during his time in Formula 2.”This will be the first time for me driving a Formula E car during a race weekend. I’ve done some work with the team in the simulator to prepare myself as well as possible, but nothing compares with the real thing.”Tatiana Calderon, Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team: A successful kart racer from a young age, Tatiana Calderon won the National Championships in both Colombia and the United States, going on to achieve success in a number of motorsport categories. Her career to date has seen her gain experience in series including the FIA World Endurance Championship, Indycar, Formula 2, GP3, and Super Formula and as a test driver in Formula 1.The Colombian racer has tested Formula E machinery before, including the GEN3 Evo at last year’s Women’s Test – the first of its kind for an FIA Championship – and during the GEN2 era with DS Techeetah on multiple occasions.

2Maserati MSG RacingThéo Pourchaire5NEOM McLaren Formula E TeamAlexander Dunne7DS PENSKEDaniil Kvyat13TAG HEUER Porsche Formula E TeamThomas Preining16Envision RacingZak O’Sullivan21Mahindra RacingKush Maini22LOLA Yamaha ABT Formula E TeamTatiana Calderón23Nissan Formula E TeamGabriele Minì33Cupra KiroMikkel Jensen37Jaguar TCS RacingJamie Chadwick51Andretti Formula EJak Crawford