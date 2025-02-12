Championing the Future of Motorsport1Password is also partnering with the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme in support of F1® Academy, championing the next generation of female racing talent. This series provides mentorship, tools, and coaching to develop future drivers, engineers, and industry leaders. As part of this commitment, 1Password proudly supports 18-year-old driver Alisha Palmowski, who inspires a growing female fanbase and encourages the next generation to pursue their dreams.



Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner. As the start of the 2025 Formula 1® season approaches, it is critical that our entire organization has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes. 1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track.”





David Faugno, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1Password, said: “Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1®, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation, and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere. At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That’s why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information—so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning.”

