South Korea’s Sungjae Im didn’t mind it when the Genesis Invitational switched venue from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) a few weeks ago, although the circumstances due to the tragic wildfires in Greater Los Angeles weighed heavy on him.

The change may well enhance his chances of landing a third PGA TOUR win in what feels like a home game for him in San Diego this week.

The South Course at Torrey Pines, which hosts the Farmers Insurance Open annually, has become one of Im’s favourite spots on TOUR. In seven appearances, the smooth-swinging Im has posted three top-10s, including a T4 three weeks ago which has amped his adrenaline ahead of this week’s US$20 million showpiece.

In comparison, his record at Riviera is rather muted, with a best of T33 from four starts.

“A few weeks ago, I finished fourth and had a chance to win. I want to bring back the good memories from that tournament and do well this week,” said Im, whose 2025 season includes a solo third at The Sentry in Hawaii.

With rain prevailing over a softened 7,765-yard South Course on Wednesday and predicted to continue over the opening two rounds, it could play into Im’s strengths as he tees up against an elite 72-man field which includes World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks ago.

Im is rated as one of the best drivers of the golf ball on TOUR – he currently ranks 29th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee – and his long iron play is almost laser-guided on any given day. He has been sharpening his short game in recent weeks in hope that it can lead to a third victory, and a first since October 2021.

“At Torrey Pines, the long game is important. I need to focus on this area, just like I always do. On every hole, the tee shot is narrow and long, and driver accuracy is crucial. The rough is longer too compared to other courses, so once you’re in the rough, things can get tricky. That’s something to keep in mind this week,” he said.

In a legacy tournament which is celebrating its 99th anniversary and boasts of illustrious champions including two Asians, T.C. Chen of Chinese Taipei (1987) and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (2024), Im knows it would be a feather in the cap if he can join the roll of honour this week, or in the near future.

“I’d be really happy, especially as many top players come out every year and the field is strong. If I were to win in a tournament like this, and since the sponsor is a Korean company, it would be even more meaningful and special to me,” said Im, who is presently seventh on the FedExCup points list.



Another Korean, Byeong Hun An, described this week’s venue as a stern test as he continues his search for a first PGA TOUR victory against a field which includes 46 of the Top-50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

“It’s a tough course. It’s a week where we play like it’s a major tournament. I need to pay a lot of attention to course management. I also need to adapt to the thick rough. Since it’s been a while I’ve played on this course, I’ll need to prepare well,” said An, who holds a best of T22 at Pebble Beach from four starts this season.

He is eager to kick into high gear at this week’s Genesis Invitational, following a breakout season in 2024 where he qualified for his first TOUR Championship, finishing T21 in the FedExCup Playoffs Finale and representing the International Team for the second time in the Presidents Cup.

“I don’t think I’ve reached the level I want to yet. I’m gradually getting back into the rhythm of the game, and I hope to become more precise. I’ll continue to focus on my game and try to show what I’ve prepared for,” said An, whose last appearance at Torrey Pines was a T75 finish in 2021.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim round up the Korean contingent in the elite tournament which has initiated California Rises, a charitable drive that amongst other will see Genesis contributing US$8 million through the donation of 100 tournament vehicles for relief and recovery efforts.

