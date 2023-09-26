The Philippines have made it four teams from ASEAN to do battle at next year’s AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup to be held in Indonesia.

This follows the end of the second-round qualifiers last night.

Other than host Indonesia and the Philippines, the other two teams from ASEAN that will form the eight-team roster are Thailand and Australia.

With Australia confirming their slot to the final rounds with a perfect record of three wins from three matches played, the Philippines confirmed their place after scoring a crucial 1-0 win over Vietnam in their final group game.

The other team in Group B of the qualifiers is Bangladesh, who lost all their matches.

The Philippines had the lone Isabella Preston’s 56th minute free-kick to thank for the crucial win over Vietnam that confirmed their slot.

In the meantime, Thailand made the cut as the second-best team from Group A of the qualifiers following their 7-2 loss to South Korea.

But their earlier victories over India and Iran ensured the Thai girls their place in Indonesia.

#AFF

#AFC

