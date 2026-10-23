Matthew Cheung has set up a thrilling weekend of golf for Hong Kong’s golf fans after taking the halfway lead in the Link Hong Kong Open – as he attempts to become the first player from the territory to win the prestigious title in its 65 year history.

He carded an unblemished eight-under-par 62 today – helped by an eagle and six birdies – to open up a three-shot cushion, on 14-under.

American Caleb Surratt also shot a 62 and is second place on his own while Indian Anirban Lahiri, England’s Steve Lewton and Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand share third place another stroke back.

Lahiri, the leader at the start of the day following an opening 62, returned a 68, Lewton fired a 65 and Jazz a 67, here on the Composite Course at Hong Kong Golf Club.

This year Cheung has been enjoying one of his best seasons since turning professional in 2019 and that is showing this week at one of his most important tournaments of the year.

“I mean, it’s been fantastic,” said the 31-year-old.

“The crowds out there have been phenomenal. The support from friends, family, and people I don’t know honestly, has been great as well.

“And obviously I’m playing some really good golf, but we’re only halfway through the tournament, so hopefully another two good days, and we’ll see where we are.”

Great driving, distance control and putting – he switched to a long putter this year – were the hallmarks of his game today.

He said: “Yeah, I mean, a lot of what I’ve been able to do over the last couple months is thanks to my coach Jon Wallett, as well as my swing coach Mark Smith, and my wife [Kaitlin], honestly, and my kids, my kid, just one.

“But yeah, the switch to the long putter has really helped me as well. I always thought I struggled in the past with the putting, but ever since I switched to that, I feel really confident out there now, and I think it’s becoming one of my strengths.”

Cheung is currently in 35th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and finished equal second in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open in May – for his best finish on the Tour, which he will look to supersede this weekend.

He was a member of the Hong Kong team that won the bronze medal in the Asian Games in 2023, along with Taichi Kho and Jason Hak.

He grew up living between Hong Kong and Brisbane and first started playing the game at the age of eight when his parents played at Mission Hills Golf Club in China. He played college golf at Oklahoma City University in the United States.

Dominique Boulet, the Chairman of the Asian Tour and widely regarded as the voice of Asian golf thanks to his work with the Tour’s commentary team, finished fourth in 1996 – the best result by a Hong Kong golfer.

Incredibly, Surratt made 11 birdies, which were offset by a double and a bogey. The highly regarded 22-year-old has made a big impact in just three years playing on the Asian Tour with three runner-up finishes and a third-place result.

Asked what the best part of his game was today, he said: “I think my mind, I was just in a good spot all day. You know, I actually haven’t felt like I’ve had the best control of the ball so far this week, but I’ve managed my misses really well. And you know, I have hit a lot of really good shots, but I’ve been managing my bad ones when I’ve had to face adversity, I’ve faced it very well.”

He was also helped by wearing some important apparel today: a Hong Kong Golf Club cap.

“I was wearing a Maridoe [golf club] hat yesterday,” he said, “and I lost my white hat on the bus, and I was like, man, there’s got to be something about wearing a Hong Kong Golf Club hat at Hong Kong Golf Club. So, I bought it before I walked to the tee this morning, and yeah, I guess there was something about it. So, I’ll wear it though on the weekend for sure.”

The Link Hong Kong Open is the penultimate event of the season on the Asian Tour.

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