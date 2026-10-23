HONG KONG, CHINA: Gavin Green of Malaysia pictured on Friday, October 23, 2026, during Round Two of the Link Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club. The US$2,000,000 event is staged from October 22-25, 2026. Picture by Graham Uden / Asian Tour.

Ervin Chang and Gavin Green secured their places in the weekend rounds of the USD2 million Link Hong Kong Open after both Malaysians carded even-par 70s in Friday’s second round at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Having opened with a round of 66, Chang lies in joint 37th place on four-under-par 136, ten strokes behind halfway leader Matthew Cheung of Hong Kong.

Chang endured a difficult opening nine on the Composite Course in Fanling, mixing a birdie at the third with four bogeys to make the turn in three-over 37. However, the 28-year-old recovered with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 15th holes to come home in three-under 33 and salvage an even-par round.

Chang admitted that changes in course conditions, particularly the faster greens, contributed to his early struggles.

“Green speed went up by almost a foot today. I had a lot of silly mistakes out there. It felt like I was almost back into a nervous state when I played the first nine holes,” said Chang.

“I just kind of told myself on the back nine, let’s focus on what I can do, let’s focus on making a couple of birdies, come back and give myself a chance into the weekend.”

Chang is determined to make an impression over the remaining 36 holes and improve on his joint 14th finish at last year’s tournament,

“I’m going to be aggressive. I have to be aggressive in the next two days,” said Chang, who acknowledged that consecutive missed cuts in Taiwan and Macao had affected his confidence.

Green, meanwhile, produced a remarkable recovery, firing five consecutive birdies from the 13th to 17th holes to rescue his round.

The 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion had slumped to four-over-par for the day, following a double bogey at the 10th hole and bogeys at the sixth and 11th. Green’s birdie blitz briefly took him to one-under for the day before a closing bogey left him with a round of even-par 70. His 36-hole total of two-under-par 138 made the halfway cut on the mark.

Khavish Varadan, the third Malaysian in the field, missed the cut after returning a 70 for a two-over-par 142 aggregate.

Home favourite Cheung surged into the halfway lead with an eight-under-par 62 for a 14-under 126 total, three strokes ahead of American Caleb Surratt, who also fired a 62.

India’s Anirban Lahiri, England’s Steve Lewton and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond are in joint third place at 10-under-par.

Added incentive for the field is an automatic invitation for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 champion to next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National, and a place in The 155th Open at St Andrews for the leading player, not already exempt.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark, awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolises an intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory’s sports calendar.

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