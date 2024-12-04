Four Gold Cup titles in SRO racing series go to Saintéloc Racing

Team Speedcar wins two GT4 races with Audi at the finale in Jeddah

Another GT4 bronze title in Portugal for Veloso Motorsport

Audi’s customer teams bid farewell to the European season of GT3 and GT4 competitions of race promoter SRO in Jeddah with overall and class victories as well as titles. With another class title in Southern Europe, a customer team from Portugal contributed an additional GT4 success to Audi Sport customer racing’s annual tally.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Strong finale: At the end of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS season, the customer team Saintéloc Racing was delighted with several successes in race and championship classifications. Lucas Légeret/Kobe Pauwels/Ezequiel Perez Companc won the Silver Cup classification at the finale of the Endurance Cup in Jeddah. After six hours of racing in the French team’s Audi R8 LMS, they had a five-second lead over their pursuers.

Their teammates Paul Evrard/Gilles Magnus/Jim Pla crossed the finish line in the Gold Cup in Saudi Arabia with a six-second lead. As a result, they won the annual Gold Cup classification in the endurance racing series, and the team classification also went to Saintéloc Racing. This is linked to two further titles in the overall standings, which result from the joint classification of the Sprint and Endurance series. Belgian Gilles Magnus and Frenchman Paul Evrard won the gold classification ahead of Jim Pla.

With Lorenzo Patrese/Lorenzo Ferrari from Tresor Attempto Racing in third place, followed by Luca Engstler/Max Hofer from Liqui Moly Team Engstler by OneGroup, the top four positions in the standings went to drivers who rely on an Audi R8 LMS. Among the teams, Saintéloc Racing came out on top ahead of CSA Racing, Tresor Attempto Racing and Liqui Moly Team Engstler by OneGroup. The latter team had already won the Gold Cup of the Europe-wide sprint racing series organized by promoter SRO in October.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Runner-up title at European level: In a thrilling finale of the GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club, Team Speedcar kept the title decision open until the very end. On the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia, Benjamin Lariche in the Audi R8 LMS GT4 improved from fourth on the grid to second position in the very first corner of the first race.

By the end of the first lap, he had taken the lead. Teammate Robert Consani extended his lead to 3.6 seconds after the driver change. The two Frenchmen again started from fourth place in the second race and dominated the one-hour competition. At the finish, they had an 11.7-second lead. This means that Pascal Destembert’s team has won the last four races in this series.

As the second-best of 31 driver teams in the Silver Cup classification, Consani/Lariche only missed out on the title by seven points in the end. In the Campeonato de Portugal de Velocidade, Veloso Motorsport clinched its second class title of the season with the Audi R8 LMS GT4 after winning bronze in the Supercars Endurance racing series.

Patrick Cunha/Jorge Rodrigues finished second and first in the bronze class at the finale in Estoril, making them the new bronze champions. Team G&H Racing finished second in their class at the South African Endurance Series finale. Ant Blunden shared the cockpit of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 with Gianni and Riccardo Giannoccaro at the Kyalami 9 Hours.

Coming up next week

13–15/12 Buriram (THA), round 5, Thailand Super Series

13–15/12 Abu Dhabi (UAE), Gulf 12 Hours

