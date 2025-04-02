Sale of exclusive racing cars from Le Mans and DTM

International customers can become part of Audi Sport

Exclusive support beyond delivery

Audi Sport is breaking new ground: for the first time in history, LMP and DTM prototypes from the former factory racing programs are available for purchase as exclusive objects in drivable condition. The newly created Audi Sport racing legends project team is building up these fascinating prototypes with manufacturer expertise for a select circle of collectors.

Following the program presentation on April 2 in Neuburg an der Donau, Audi Sport will present itself at three international classic car events in Germany, France and Great Britain. The first example is to be handed over in the middle of the year.

Audi Sport makes dreams come true: Lovers of prototypes from the brand’s earlier factory programs can now fulfill unique wishes under the sign of the four rings. They not only become owners, but also part of one of Audi Sport’s most successful eras by purchasing an original chassis.

“We are rebuilding these chassis together with reconditioned parts from that time into racing cars according to strict standards and with a high level of expertise,” says Rolf Michl, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH.

“In some cases, even the developers from that era are involved in the current projects. The Audi R18 e-tron quattro and the RS 5 DTM are two of the fastest racing cars we have ever built. Customers can look forward not only to extremely sought-after racing cars, but also to a firework display of driving emotions.

Our customers become part of a select circle, benefit from our motorsport expertise and receive comprehensive support.” Audi has clinched victories at Le Mans and championship titles in the DTM with these types of racing cars. The winning examples from this era remain in AUDI AG’s vehicle collection – looked after, kept running and used at events by Audi Tradition.

Potential customers were able to take a look at the first two models in Neuburg an der Donau on April 2. At an event for selected connoisseurs, the brand presented two cars from the glorious eras in an emotional event – chassis 107 of the RS 5 DTM and chassis 207 of the Audi R18 e-tron quattro.

With this chassis of the R18, Romain Dumas/Loïc Duval/Marc Gené clinched the first victory of the newly developed RP2 generation in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC at Spa-Francorchamps in 2012. The chassis of the DTM model is also a winner: in 2015, it triumphed with Timo Scheider at the DTM finale in Hockenheim.

The presentation at the Audi Sport racing legends headquarters marks the start of the sales phase for these rarities. The new project group will then present itself to a specialist audience from May 9 to 11 at the Jim Clark Revival in Hockenheim (Germany), from July 3 to 6 at the Le Mans Classic event (France) and from July 10 to 13 at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood (United Kingdom).

The first car is due to be sold and delivered to its new owner this summer. This is by no means the end of the Audi Sport service. Rather, the handover marks the start of comprehensive support: regular technical inspections, the offer of repairs, but also a spare parts service and expert advice from former developers complete the attractive range of services provided by Audi Sport racing legends.

Audi Sport provides support during the events. With this sale of a limited number of drivable prototypes from LMP1 racing and the Class 1 era of the DTM, Audi Sport racing legends offers an exclusive clientele high-caliber one-offs from an unforgettable motorsport era.

Like this: Like Loading...