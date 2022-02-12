FREE tickets to watch live the SELANGOR Badminton Team Asia Championships (BATC) 2022 are now up for grabs!

Admissions are free but booking for tickets can only be done via https://selangorbatc2022.com. The tournament is scheduled at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from 15-20 February.

This staging of the men’s and women’s team tournament marks the return of international badminton action to Malaysia, the first to be held during the pandemic.

However, seats at the SCCC arena are limited due to the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) imposed in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, the organisers said.

The six-day tournament will be played in two sessions and booking for the morning and evening sessions will be opened the previous day at 12 pm and close at 11.59 pm.

For successful bookings, e-tickets will be sent via email to the specified email address. Guests are required to bring their e-tickets along with their NRIC or passport numbers as proof to enter the venue.

Guests must follow stringent SOPs, which include displaying their MySejahtera Digital Certificates of Vaccination, wearing face masks, and maintaining a safe physical distance during the event.

The organisers said that only guests who have completed their vaccination for Covid-19 will be considered while children below 12 years old are not allowed into the venue.

The Selangor BATC 2022 serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.

The men’s team competition features defending champion Indonesia, India, Korea and Hong Kong in Group A while Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan are in Group B.

In the women’s event, Japan, India and host Malaysia are in Group Y while Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan are in Group Z.

BATC 2022, organised by the Selangor State Sports Council, is hosted by the Selangor State Government, in collaboration with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

