New team. New approach. New chapter. MotoGP™ welcomes a fresh presence to the grid for 2024.

Did you hear? 2024 will see a new team land in MotoGP™: Trackhouse Racing. Trackhouse have already enjoyed impressive success in the NASCAR Cup series, and now the American team will take their racing ambition onto two wheels as they join MotoGP™ as an Independent Team, partnered with Aprilia to run their RS-GP MotoGP™ prototypes.

That special announcement we teased? It’s this! The presentation of the whole new team was made in Milan on Tuesday, with Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks joined on stage by Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and Dorna Chief Commercial Officer Dan Rossomondo. Check it out below!

Trackhouse Racing will run two Aprilia RS-GPs, ridden by multiple-MotoGP™ winner #88 Miguel Oliveira and rising talent #25 Raul Fernandez. The full 2024 livery will be revealed early next season but as part of the launch, the team unveiled a symbolic American flag-liveried bike, paying tribute to both previous testing colours used by Nicky Hayden and to the incredible motorcycle racing heritage of the USA.

Adding to that American heritage and writing a new chapter, with a new approach, is a key goal for Trackhouse and one MotoGP™ shares. The addition of an American team, representing one of the world’s largest markets, offers a wealth of opportunity to create an exciting new project from the ground up – built on foundations of established success.

Hear from the key players below and get ready to welcome Trackhouse to the… track in 2024!

Justin Marks, Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner: “Joining the MotoGP World Championship is a very exciting moment for our young company. Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognize unique and compelling motorsport opportunities and being able to expand to a global series like MotoGP is a massive step in scaling the company. We believe deeply in the mission of Dorna and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the championship while working hard to help grow and amplify this amazing sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO: “We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse into the Aprilia Racing family. What they have been able to build in a very short time in NASCAR is an extraordinary presentation card, which anticipates the potential of this partnership. This is thanks to Justin Marks and his team, whom I got to know through my long-time friend PJ Rashidi, and with whom we were immediately in sync both in terms of technical ambitions and marketing and communication developments in such an important market as the US. Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility we gladly take on because, I am sure, it will allow us to grow even more.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer: “We’re super happy to welcome Trackhouse to MotoGP. We know this new team is a perfect fit for our sport: they’ve already shown they know how to win and arrive with a great personality. In the most competitive era the sport has ever seen, it’s even more vital than ever to have strong Independent Teams on the grid with solid projects. Trackhouse working with Aprilia, who will offer extensive support, is a really exciting prospect too. The RS-GP is a winning motorcycle and the combination of the bike, factory and Trackhouse’s approach with this team is something super exciting for MotoGP fans everywhere. We can’t wait to see Trackhouse come racing with us.”

Dan Rossomondo, Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer: “Trackhouse coming to MotoGP is great news. They get it – the racing success, which they’ve had plenty of already – and the marketing and promotion that comes with running a top level motorsport team. That combination of operational excellence, paired with their expertise off-track, is a standard we want throughout MotoGP. We know Trackhouse’s influence will be positive and an ally for our business objectives.”

