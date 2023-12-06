The Emirates World Rugby Match Officials have been confirmed for the 2024 Men’s Guinness Six Nations, the first international competition on the road to the men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Fifteen referees representing eight nations to preside over the 15 Men’s Guinness Six Nations matches as road to Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia begins in earnest

Andrea Piardi set to become first Italian to referee a Six Nations match

England’s Christophe Ridley and France’s Pierre Brousset also debut with the whistle

Scotland’s Hollie Davidson to make Championship debut as an assistant referee

The Emirates World Rugby Match Officials have been confirmed for the 2024 Men’s Guinness Six Nations, the first international competition on the road to the men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

A total of 15 different referees representing eight nations will take charge of the 15 matches that comprise the championship, kicking off on 2 February.

There are 458 tests of experience in the middle across a referee team that blends Rugby World Cup experience with three Six Nations debutants in in Pierre Brousset (France), Andrea Piardi (Italy) and Christophe Ridley (England).

Eight assistant referees will make their championship debuts, with Hollie Davidson (Scotland) to become the first woman to hold the role in the men’s competition.

View the appointments here >>

Highlights

Three referees will make their Six Nations debuts in the middle in Pierre Brousset (France), Andrea Piardi (Italy), Christophe Ridley (England).

Piardi will become the first Italian official to referee a men’s Six Nations match.

Eight officials will also make their debuts in the Six Nations as assistant referees: Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Angus Mabey (New Zealand), Luc Ramos (France), Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy), Eoghan Cross (Ireland), Adam Leal (England), Damian Schneider (Argentina) and Morné Ferreira (South Africa). With the exception of Leal, all officiated at the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa this year.

Jaco Peyper (South Africa) is the most-experienced referee on the panel with 67 tests and 12 Six Nations matches.

Luke Pearce (England) will take charge of his 50th test with Wales v France in Cardiff on 10 March, becoming the 11th referee to reach the milestone and third Englishman after Wayne Barnes and Chris White.

With the sport entering a transformative era that will see new competitions start and an expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia within a reimagined men’s international calendar, the selection reflects ongoing strategic match official development, to create greater depth and wider national representation.

World Rugby Director of Rugby Phil Davies said: “As we enter a new four-year Rugby World Cup cycle and ultimately the beginning of a new international calendar that will advance test rugby, we are focused on collaborating with unions and competitions to create greater opportunities to identify and develop the next generation of match officiating talent.

“This selection reflects that commitment, but while also crucially retaining the experience that underpins the DNA of modern refereeing. We are also committed to collaborating more closely with international coaches and players to ensure that we shape the future of officiating together.”

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Officials Manager Joël Jutge added: “The 2024 Men’s Guinness Six Nations marks the start of a new Rugby World Cup cycle and we look forward to working with the group selected. Congratulations to the debutants.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...