The Subway Socceroos will honour the memory of Dylan Tombides in the lead up to and during their Second Round FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifier at HBF Park, Perth on Tuesday, 11 June.

Tombides – a former Australian youth national team player – was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011, following a random drug test at the U-17 FIFA World Cup which uncovered a tumour in one of his testicles.

Dylan fought the illness bravely for three years, even managing to make his professional debut for West Ham United FC during that period but passed away with his family by his side in April 2014 at just 20 years-of-age.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/subway-socceroos-support-dt38-foundation-during-world-cup-qualifier-perth

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...