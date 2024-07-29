Law Kai Ling made it a worthwhile trip from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu when she stormed to two titles in the Girls’ Under-13 of the Sabah leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024.

The Form One student from Kuen Cheng High School won the Girls’s U13 Singles crown with a ??? victory in the final over Chiara Diaz Lau Jit Wai from St. Dominic in Lahad Datu.

Then alongside partner Karys Gan Way Syuen from SMJK Chiao Nan, they put down the challenge of Chiara Diaz-Sarah Nur Balqis Ibrahim (Maktab Sabah) ?? in the final of the Girls’ U13 Doubles.

“It has been a great trip. I was here to attend a wedding so I thought why not take part in the Sabah leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships,” said Kai Ling.

“Now I will prepare better for the Grand Finals in November.”

In the meantime, the two losses in the Girls’ U13 finals did not affect Chiara Diaz one bit.

“I had just recently come back from an injury so to make the finals is already good enough,” Chiara pointed out.

“This will motivate me to work harder for the Grand Finals.”

