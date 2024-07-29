Defending Olympic champions Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin staved off a strong challenge from Denmark’s fourth seed pair Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the men’s doubles competition to cement their position in Group D of the Paris Olympics 2024 badminton competition at Arena Porte de la Chapelle. The Chinese-Taipei pair, who yesterday defeated Japan’s top pair Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi, however, had to endure a three-game tight battle before upstaging the Danish pair 21-15, 19-21, 21-15. In the other ties, men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and mixed pair Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei brought cheers to the Malaysian camp after securing their respective quarterfinal berths. Malaysian pair Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan meanwhile kept alive their hopes of making it into the knockout rounds from Group A after upstaging higher-ranked Japanese pair Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagara in a closely-contested fight which the former won 18-21, 21-15, 21-16. Meanwhile, Asia’s top women stars including top seed An Se Young of Korea, China’s Chen Yu Fei, Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia and former Olympic bronze medallist Pusarla V. Sindhu of India were also in good position to advance after overcoming their respective group rivals. An Se Young had it easy against Kaloyana Nalbantova, beating Bulgarian 21-15, 21-11 in 35 minutes while fourth seed Tai Tzu Ying, who has not been on the professional circuit in the last three months due to injuries, clinched a straight game 21-15, 21-14 bt over Lianne Tan of Germany. Women’s singles reigning Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China, the second seed, however, had a tougher time and was dragged into a tough tussle, dropping a game before overcoming Germany’s Yvonne Li 21-14, 17-21, 21-9 in a match lasting 61 minutes. In the men’s singles, fourth seed Li Shi Feng of China, sixth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan, and seventh seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia all had no troubles with their opponent on the second day of competition. Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto started the day’s action with a straightforward 21-5, 21-11, win over Dimitry Panarin, the first Kazakh to ever play in the Olympics badminton competition. Men’s Singles [4] Li Shi Feng (Chn) bt Tobias Kuenzi (SUI) 21-13, 21-13[5] Anders Antonsen (DEN) bt Colins Valentine Filimon (AUT) 21-10, 21-18[6] Kodai Naraoka (JPN) bt Ygor Coelho (BRA) 21-16, 21-19[7] Lee Zii Jia bt Viren Nettasuinghe (SRI) 21-14, 21-12Kenta Nishimoto bt Dmitry Panarin (KAZ) 21-5, 21-11Prannoy H.S (India) bt Fabian Roth (GER) 21-18, 21-12Chou Tien Chen (TPE) bt Luis Ramon Garrido (MEX) 21-17, 21-13Loh Kean Yew (SGP) bt Jan Louda (CZE) 21-13, 21-10 Women’s singles [1] An Se Young bt Kaloyana Nalbantova (BUL) 21-15, 21-11[2] Chen Yu Fei bt Yvonne Li (GER) 21-14, 17-21, 21-9[3] Carolina Marin (ESP) bt Jenjira Stadelmann (SUI) 21-11, 21-19[4] Tai Tzu Ying bt Lianne Tan (GER) 21-15, 21-14[7] Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA) bt Polina Buhrova 21-10, 21-15Pusarla V Sindhu (IND) bt Fatimah Nabahaa Andul Razzaq (Maldives) 21-9, 21-6Aya Ohori (JPN) bt Neslihan Arin (Turkiye) 21-9, 21-7 For full results, follow: https://olympics.bwfbadminton.com/results/4752/paris-2024-olympic-games-badminton-competition/2024-07-28