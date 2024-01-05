The Santos Tour Down Under have released the official start list for the 24th edition of Australia’s greatest cycling race.

Former Santos Tour Down Under champions Amanda Spratt, Grace Brown, and Ruth Edwards (nee Winder) will headline the largest women’s peloton in race history, comprising of 16 teams, including nine at UCI Women’s WorldTour level.

Chloe Dygert, the current time trial world champion, who has won seven gold medals at the UCI track cycling world championships and Olympic silver medallist will make her debut at the TDU, alongside the world number seven, Dutch rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

Former stage winner and local Adelaide rider Alexandra Manly will also be one to watch in the 96-rider field.

Two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe will headline the men’s race, alongside fellow European’s – two-time time trial world champion Fillipo Ganna and nine-time Grand Tour stage winner Elia Viviani.

Biniam Girmay, the first African rider to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia in 2022 will make his debut at the TDU alongside former Tour de France stage winner Bauke Mollema.

Team Jayco – AlUla will chase its first overall victory since 2019, led by up-and-coming superstar Luke Plapp, supported by popular Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan and last year’s runner-up Simon Yates.

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director Stuart O’Grady OAM was excited by the strength of the peloton in both the men’s and women’s race.

“We’ve got some of the greatest sprinters of all time in Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani, and I am particularly excited to see what Julian Alaphilippe does in Adelaide. He is one of the most electrifying riders in the peloton and I know he will want to leave his mark on the Santos Tour Down Under.

“The women’s peloton also features a record number of teams and international riders, which supports our goal for continued growth in this space.”

The elite women’s field will take to the start line in only 13 days, kickstarting the Santos Tour Down Under with nine days of elite racing and festival activity in Adelaide and regional South Australia.

