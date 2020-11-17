Team title in the GT World Challenge Europe: After the Belgian Audi Club Team WRT with Audi Sport driver Dries Vanthoor and privateer Charles Weerts had already won the GT World Challenge Europe sprint classification in the driver and team categories, Vincent Vosse’s team also prevailed in the overall classification at the finale. After the frenzy start of the race at Le Castellet, an opponent turned around the Audi R8 LMS of Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies, which had started from fourth place. The German continued in 19th place after a 360-degree spin. Over the course of 1,000 race kilometers, he improved to fourth place with his Belgian teammates Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts. They were followed by their teammates Mirko Bortolotti/Rolf Ineichen/Kelvin van der Linde. Thus, for the third time after 2014 and 2015, Belgian Audi Club Team WRT was the best team in the overall standings of the leading European GT3 racing series. In this table all results from Sprint and Endurance are aggregated. In the corresponding driver category, Weerts/Vanthoor finished the season in second place. In addition, Saintéloc Racing, another Audi customer team, had already secured the Silver Cup titles for teams and drivers over the sprint distance. As a result, five titles in this racing series in the 2020 season went to Audi.

Another title success in Thailand: Team B-Quik Absolute Racing won the title in an exciting final round of the Thailand Super Series 2020 with the Audi R8 LMS. On the Buriram circuit, Daniel Bilski started the first of two races from pole position. After a duel with teammate Philip Massoud, the Australian dropped back to fifth place. Massoud, who had been leading for a short time, also lost time and found himself in fourth place. After the driver change at the pit stop, Bilski’s teammate Sandy Stuvik started a race to catch up. After one hour of racing, the driver duo crossed the finish line in third place. In the second race, Stuvik pulled away from the field after starting from pole position. His Australian fellow driver Bilski continued the inspiring drive of the Audi R8 LMS with the number 1 after the driver change and crossed the finish line in first place with a 1.6 second lead. As in the previous year, Sandy Stuvik from Thailand thus won the drivers title in the Thailand Super Series. For Daniel Bilski it was the first title win in this racing series. Together with fourth place from Henk Kiks/Philip Massoud, Team B-Quik Absolute Racing collected enough points to secure the team classification for the second time in a row.

In the extremely compact season of the Thailand Super Series, Sandy Stuvik celebrated his second title win after 2019 in the Audi R8 LMS. In Europe, after two sprint titles in the GT World Challenge Europe, Belgian Audi Club Team WRT is now also the best team in the overall classification, which includes sprint and endurance.