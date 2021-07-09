The 2021 Thai Futsal League will kick off on 8 August this year to make it more consistent with the changes that were made by the FA of Thailand (FAT) to the start of the 2021/22 Toyota Thai League 1 and 2.

The FAT announced this week that the 2021/22 Toyota Thai League 1 will begin on 13 August from the initial date of 31 July 2021.

The 2021 Futsal Thai League was also supposed to start on 31 July 2021.

“FAT had announced the postponement of the Thai League 1 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and as part of safety measures, we have also decided to push the start of our Futsal League to a week later,” said Anusorn Pimnga, President of the Thai Futsal League 2021.

“The plan is to have the Thai Futsal League start on 8 August 2021 with just three matches. Then there will be a break because we have to give time for the national team to compete in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in September.”

The three matches that will be played on the opening day of the Futsal Thai League will be held in a centralised location for convenience and safety.

There are three venues being prepared and they are the Warehouse Stadium, Thammasat University Stadium and also the Bangkok Glass Stadium.

