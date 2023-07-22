Vietnam produced a steely performance as defending champions the United States were made to work hard for a 3-0 win in their opening FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E tie at Eden Park early this morning.

Tournament debutants Vietnam frustrated the four-time champions with their disciplined and resolute defending and will look forward to their remaining matches with confidence.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_womens_world_cup/news/group_e__resolute_vietnam_make_united_states_work_hard_1.html

