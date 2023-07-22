Daniel Tan Ying Enn-Yap Jen Wee will be out to deliver an upset when they take on Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqqarizal-Loh Zi Heng in the final of the Boys’ Under-16 Doubles of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Grand Finals 2023 tomorrow.

In the semifinals here in Bukit Kiara this morning, Daniel-Jen Wee from Johor edged BAM’s Chee Hong Wei-Lee Yen Wei in a three-set battle before winning 21-19, 12-21, 21-14.

Their opponents in the final of the Boys’ U16 Doubles tomorrow would be another BAM’s representative Ahmad Redzuan-Zi Heng, who were fully tested by national compatriot Lim Wei Hou-Tan Zhi Yang 17-21, 21-13, 21-16.

In the meantime in the Girls’ U16 Doubles, Nicole Chau-Noraqilah Maisarah from BAM inched closer to the title when they made short work of Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee in their semifinal clash.

In the duel that lasted just 35 minutes, Nicole-Noraqilah triumphed 21-16, 21-16 over their challenger from Perak to book their slot in the final.

Their opponents tomorrow would be Johor’s Dania Sofea Zaidi-Lai E Yun who completely dominated Christine Lam Mei He-Giovanna Koay Yi Shyuan from Penang in just 25 minutes.

Dania-E Yun won the tie 21-14, 21-7 for a fighting chance of the title this year.

