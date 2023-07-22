Six weeks on from setting two world records in eight days, Faith Kipyegon has another to add to her collection after running 4:07.64* to obliterate the world mile record at the EBS Herculis Meeting in Monaco on Friday (21).

Kenya’s multiple Olympic and world 1500m champion clocked 3:49.11 for that distance in Florence on 2 June and then ran 14:05.20 for 5000m in Paris on 9 June.

Back in Wanda Diamond League action at the Stade Louis II stadium, Kipyegon made history yet again, taking almost five seconds off the world mile record of 4:12.33 set by her long-time rival Sifan Hassan on the same track in 2019.

Running behind two pacemakers who hit 400m in 1:01.76 and 800m in 2:04.10, Kipyegon then took charge and was level with the trackside lights indicating world record pace. She was ahead of the lights at the bell and then kicked again to leave them far behind, crossing the finish line in 4:07.64 and leading the rest of the field to area records, national records and PB performances.

Ciara Mageean finished second in an Irish record of 4:14.58, placing her fifth on the world all-time list, while Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu was third in 4:14.79. The top eight all dipped under 4:17.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

