TAMSUI. CHINESE TAIPEI: Gavin Green of Malaysia pictured on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during Round One of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf and Country Club. The US$1,200,000 event is staged from September 24-27, 2026. Picture by Graham Uden.

2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Gavin Green is enjoying playing in this part of the world again.

The long-hitting Malaysian is making his third successive Asian Tour start at this week’s USD2 million Link Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club’s Composite Course in Fanling.

“It’s great to play in Asian Tour events again. To me it feels like home, as there are so many familiar faces and friends among the players, the people who work for the Asian Tour, the PR team, tournament directors, referees – it’s just good to be back. I’ve missed it and I always enjoy coming back to play in Asia,” said Green.

Green has been competing on the DP World Tour in Europe since 2018, but lost his card last year and has struggled this season on the secondary Hotel Planner Tour – a loss of form aggravated by a niggling arm injury. He took a month off from late August and returned to action at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf & Country Club, finishing joint third in the event which he won in 2017 at the same venue.

While Green struggled with his putter at last week’s SJM Macao Open and missed the cut, the 32-year-old is upbeat about his chances this week. Green’s only previous appearance at the Hong Kong Open came in 2017 when he finished joint 62nd.

“I’ll just play my game and focus on the process, doing the small things right before I hit the ball, and try to have as positive a mindset as possible. Stick to my gameplan and let the result take care of itself,” noted Green.

“The golf course is pretty much the same as I remember it to be – it’s quite tight off the tee, and you have to place your shots well. The trees are mature and you can get blocked out quite easily, so you have to miss in the right spots,” he elaborated.

Also in the field this week are Green’s compatriots Khavish Varadan and Ervin Chang, who make up a strong Malaysian challenge in the 65th edition of the historic event. The Hong Kong Open was inaugurated in 1959 and is the city’s longest-running professional sports event.

The 138-player field also includes American stars Anthony Kim and Harold Varner III, the English duo of Lee Westwood and Paul Casey, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and home favourite Taichi Kho.

Added incentive for the field is an automatic invitation for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 champion to next year’s Masters Tournament at Augusta National, and a place in The 155th Open at St Andrews for the leading player, not already exempt.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark, awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolises an intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory’s sports calendar.

Admission to the opening rounds of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 on Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 October, is free for the public. Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 October, are HKD200 per day or HKD300 for a weekend pass. Weekend passes are also free for spectators 18 and under.

Like this: Like Loading...