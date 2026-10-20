The FIA and FOM have announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the FIA Formula One World Championship back to Africa, with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, set to join the calendar in the early 2030s.

The agreement marks a defining moment in Formula 1’s history and will see the sport return to the African continent for the first time since 1993.

Racing in Africa has been a long-standing ambition for Formula 1, and the announcement follows years of collaboration to ensure the right foundations, with the best partner, are in place to deliver a successful, sustainable and world-class Grand Prix for generations to come.

The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once the new purposebuilt circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, has been completed, which is expected to be early in the next decade.

The new track will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure, and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans.

Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a year-round destination capable of hosting international motorsport, major events, conferences and entertainment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and investment across the region.

The announcement reflects Formula 1’s continued commitment to expanding its global reach and connecting with new audiences around the world. Africa represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for the sport, with more than 100 million fans already following Formula 1 across the continent and almost 60% of fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets under the age of 35.

Rwanda has established itself as one of Africa’s leading destinations for international events, successfully hosting major sport and global gatherings including the UCI Road World Championships, the ICC Women’s Challenge Trophy, 2023 FIFA Congress, the Basketball Africa League, the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Awards Ceremony.

The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, represents the next chapter in the country’s ambition to become a globally recognised hub for sport, tourism, innovation and business.

More than simply bringing Formula 1 back to Africa, the project is designed to create a legacy by supporting tourism, attracting investment, developing local talent and creating new opportunities for communities and businesses.

Together, Formula 1, the Government of Rwanda and the Rwanda Development Board share a vision to build an event that generates meaningful economic and social impact while inspiring future generations across the continent.

Further details regarding the inaugural race date, circuit development milestones and race weekend plans will be announced in due course.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The return of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport. Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.

“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.

“I congratulate President Paul Kagame on this landmark moment for his nation and share my thanks with Stefano Domenicali and all those whose collaboration has made this exciting new chapter possible.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 Group, said: “Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe. Africa has always been part of Formula 1’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact. I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.

“This is about much more than hosting a Grand Prix. Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations. For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly. We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together.”

His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, said: “Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world’s premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement. Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers. This tenyear partnership is also an investment in Rwanda’s future. The circuit in Bugesera, alongside the new international airport, will bring jobs, skills, tourism and new business to our country and our region for decades to come, because our aim was never a single race weekend, but a lasting benefit for our people. I thank Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 and Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the work that has brought us to this day. We look forward to welcoming the world to Rwanda for the African Grand Prix.”

www.fia.com

Like this: Like Loading...