Keeping with its tradition of attracting some of the biggest names in the game, organisers of the SJM Macao Open announced at a press conference today that former Open champion Henrik Stenson from Sweden and Korea’s Sungjae Im will compete this year.

Stenson, winner of The Open in 2016, will make his debut while Im his second appearance when the event returns to the picturesque Macau Golf & Country Club from 15-18 October.

The US$1million event will be the 12th leg of the year on the Asian Tour and the 23rd edition of the popular event.

Stenson said: “I am delighted to be heading to the vibrant city of Macao for the first time to compete at the SJM Macao Open this October. Many of the world’s best have played at the Macau Golf & Country Club and I cannot wait to experience the course for myself and hopefully see my name amongst the greats on its roll of honour.”

Im, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, finished in a tie for seventh place 12 months ago and will be looking to improve on that next time out.

He said: “I am looking forward to returning to Macao this October to compete at the SJM Macao Open. I had a top 10 finish last year and hope to do even better this time around. I really enjoyed my time off the course in Macao last year with the warm welcome and great hospitality provided by SJM, and I am excited to revisit some of the places I visited and explore new ones.”

Joining them in the 144-player field will be defending champion Dominic Foos from Germany, who beat Chinese-Taipei’s Wang Wei-hsuan in a sudden-death play-off last year.

Foos said: “Winning last October was one of the most defining moments of my career so far. Macao is an amazing city, and I got to discover that for myself last year. The support from the spectators and the atmosphere throughout the week made the victory even more special. I am excited to return and compete against some of the best players in the region once again.”

The SJM Macao Open is jointly organised by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (MSB), title sponsor SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and IMG. It is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Macau Golf Association.

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, said: “SJM Macao Open has become one of Asia’s most representative and influential international golf events. It not only fully demonstrates Macao’s professional capability to host world-class large-scale sports events, but also successfully combines international sports with Macao’s unique cultural heritage, showcasing Macao’s distinct charm to the world. This year, community promotion efforts will be further deepened to introduce golf to people of different age groups. There are also plans to add cultural elements to the event and set up cultural and creative product booths at the venue. This will make the international event more diversified, while driving the development of Macao’s tourism and society through the synergy between sports and culture.”

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM commented: “The Macao Open is not only a stage for the world’s leading golfers to compete, but also an important platform through which SJM advances the integration of sports and tourism. Through this iconic event on the Asian Tour, we hope to showcase Macau’s diverse tourism appeal to the world and further strengthen its position as a vibrant ‘City of Sports.”

Starting this year, the tournament will extend a dedicated invitation spot to the top-performing Macao golfer from the previous year’s tournament, creating a new pathway for local players to showcase their talent on the international stage. This year’s recipient is Ma Kaijun, the top local finisher at SJM Macao Open 2025. The Old Dominion University graduate also represented the city at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The 22-year-old commented: “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to compete at the SJM Macao Open again. It always feels amazing to play in front of a home crowd, and I will do my best to represent Macao once more this year. The tournament allows young players like myself to test our game against some of the best in the world, and I will always be thankful to the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, SJM, and the Macau Golf Association for the opportunities they provide as I continue my journey to become a professional golfer.”



The SJM Macao Open Qualifier will return in September at the Macau Golf & Country Club. First introduced in 2024, the qualifier aims to provide more opportunities and pathways for rising stars in the region by offering them a chance to compete for a place in the main draw. Building on its commitment to support the local community, the SJM Macao Open 2026 will bring golf closer to Macao’s neighbourhoods by sharing the joy and excitement of the sport with people from all walks of life and reaching an even wider audience.

Admission to the tournament will once again offer free admission to the public. Fans can register for complimentary tickets from today onwards, with each person able to request up to four tickets. For more information and to secure your tickets, please visit www.sjmmacaoopen.com.

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