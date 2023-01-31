Graham Arnold outlined the objectives he would like to achieve as he remains at the helm after putting pen-to-paper on a new contract to lead the Subway Socceroos until the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Arnold revealed he had been in contact with the leadership group to get a sense of their ambitions and immediately realised they were on the same page. Unfinished business remains.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/goals-arnold-has-set-place-next-cycle

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...