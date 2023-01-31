Hanoi FC installed themselves as the team to beat this season when they picked up their fifth Vietnam Super Cup crown after beating Hai Phong FC 2-0 at the Hang Day Stadium.

It was Hanoi’s fourth Super Cup title in a row as the defending champions showed that even with the departure of several regulars; they are still a formidable side to be reckoned with.

A goal in each half through Lucas Vinicius in the 26th minute and Tran Van Kien in the 76th minute was enough for Hanoi to win the crown this year.

#AFF

#VFF

#VLeague

Like this: Like Loading...