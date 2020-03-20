The 21 national players and the seven national coaches have been given a clean bill of clean health after tests conducted on them for coronavirus (Covid-19) on their return from the Yonex All-England Championships earlier this week.

Tests conducted on the players and the coaches tested negative for the deadly virus that has rocked the world and has left thousands dead.

This was revealed by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement issued on Friday. The national badminton body, however, said the national shuttlers will continue to observe the Movement Control Order (MCO) that has been imposed by the Federal Government to check the spread of Covid-19.

The virus has so far claimed three lives in Malaysia, with the latest occurring in Labuan. The man, aged 58, is said to have attended a Tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling late last month.

“The BAM will remain in close coordination with the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken before resuming training once the order is lifted. “

The national players and the coaches are currently in self-quarantined at the Malaysia Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara.

During their quarantine period, the players have been given individual training programs by their coaches. RIZAL ABDULLAH