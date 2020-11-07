Datuk Misbun Sidek, the Youth Development Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), once again expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the players who took part in the Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020 which ended yesterday.

His conclusion came about after comparing the performances of the same set of players who had taken part in the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020 on October 12 to 16.

“I noticed that several players stood out in that they moved out of their comfort zone. Some of them did not do well at the last tournament in October. But this time, they showed a lot of determination and put up a much better game plan,” said Datuk Misbun.

“Overall, the quality of their matches was much better and where I felt that their stamina and staying prowess are on the right path.”

Datuk Misbun added that there seems to be a positive impact from having all these teenage players being ‘camped’ at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (ABM) due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last July.

The training modules and systems that were put in place by the coaching panel seems to be on the right track.

As Datuk Misbun had mentioned previously, the question of winning or losing was not the main focus as compared to the need of these young players to learn and build charisma.

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020 took place at the Bukit Kiara Champion Stadium from November 4 to 6 and was held behind closed doors.

A total of 24 players took part in this Playoff Round to determine their ranking in the national youth team.

This is the second internal competition organized by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after the Group Stage competition of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020 which took place from October 12 to 16.

