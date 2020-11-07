United City FC made it their fourth Philippines Football League (PFL) crown in a row last night when their 7-1 pummelling win over Stallion-Laguna FC confirmed their status as the most successful football club in the country.

United City – who were formerly known as Ceres Negros FC – were PFL winners in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

And last night, the undefeated UCFC put up another commanding performance for a 2-1 lead at the half before piling on the goals after the break.

In the match that was played at the PFF National Training Centre in Cavite, Spanish striker Bienvenido Maranon got his second hat-trick of the tournament with goals in the 58th, 66th and 74th minute.

Midfielder Mike Ott nailed a brace (4th and 54th) and Takashi Uddawara (25th) and OJ Porteria (71st) grabbed a goal each in the rout.

UCFC conceded their first goal in four matches as Stallion-Laguna’s Senegal striker Ibrahim N’dour scored the team’s solitary goal in the 11th minute.

“Our main objective was to really win this game at all cost,” said UCFC head coach Frank Muescan.

“I’ve been with them (Ceres and now UCFC) for the last four years. They know me and accepted me so the respect was swift.”

“It is good that even if we changed management we are still the best team in the Philippines and we showed it again. Now we will have a chance in playing strong clubs from China, Japan, Korea which we all look forward to next year.”

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

United City FC beat Stallion-Laguna FC 7-1

ADT beat Maharlika-Manila FC 5-0

Kaya-Iloilo FC drew with Mendiola FC 0-0

