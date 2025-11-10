Groupama has become official partner of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the next three years.

This partnership is part of Groupama’s growing commitment to cycling, both professional and amateur, as well as the values shared with the Grande Boucle.

The Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have announced a three-year partnership agreement with Groupama, running until 2028. This agreement is in line with Groupama’s commitment to professional cycling, which began with the creation of the Groupama-FDJ team in 2018 and continues through its subsidiary Gan, which sponsors the FDJ-SUEZ women’s team.

This partnership also reflects the shared ambitions between the Grande Boucle and Groupama to invest in amateur and everyday cyclists through initiatives to support clubs and promote safety awareness. It is also based on a convergence in the promotion of cycling with a desire to be close to the French people: bringing the greatest champions of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to the public’s doorstep, as well as establishing a presence throughout the country for Groupama with its regional offices and staff, both employees and volunteers, present all over France.

Sylvain Burel, Groupama Group Communications Director: « By becoming an official partner of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, we are strengthening our presence in a sport we already support at the highest level. This partnership with A.S.O. marks a new step in our ambition to pursue a coherent and ambitious sponsorship strategy. Groupama is now a key player in the cycling world. »

Yann Le Moenner, CEO of A.S.O.: « We are delighted to welcome Groupama as one of our official partners. This partnership reflects the values we share around cycling. It is another step forward in their commitment to the sport, whether for professionals, amateurs or everyday cyclists. » – www.letour.fr

