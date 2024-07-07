Freddy Gonzalez, the Director of National Teams for the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) said that a handful of tune-up games have been planned ahead of the year-end ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup (AMEC) 2024.

The Philippine national side has been confirmed for the Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia in September and then the King’s Cup in Thailand in October this year.

In November, the Philippine national team will take on Hong Kong away before a friendly at home against either Brunei DS or Chinese Taipei.

The Philippine opening game in the AMEC 2024 will be against Myanmar on 27 November 2024 in Manila.

“You can expect a full month of football from November to early December,” Gonzalez said.

“If we go all the way to the final of the AMEC 2024, expect us to play till the end of December.”

For the Merdeka Tournament, the Philippines will be up against battle Malaysia, Tajikistan, and Lebanon while in the King’s Cup, they will take on host Thailand, Syria, and Tajikistan.

