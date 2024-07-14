Hanoi I faltered in their bid to close the gap on leaders Ho Chi Minh City I when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Phong Phu Ha Nam in the 10th match day of the National Women’s Football Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup 2024.

With defending champions Ho Chi Minh City I already 26 points in front after ten matches, Hanoi I were hoping to pick up the full points this week.

Even though they created a handful of chances, they could not find the back of the net as Phong Phu Ha Nam remained steadfast for the score to stand still to the end of the match.

In the meantime, Than KSVN picked up the valuable three points with a 2-0 win over Hanoi II

International Nguyen Thi Truc Huong gave Than KSVN the lead in the 33rd before Pham Thi Nham then added the second goal in the 52nd minute.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...