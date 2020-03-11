Heading into the halfway point of the season, Hantharwady United have taken the lead in the Myanmar National League(MNL) 2020 – a point ahead of second placed Ayeyawady United.

This week’s thumping 5-0 win over ISPE gave Hantharwady United their eighth win of the season as they picked up 24 points from nine matches played.

Hantharwady made sure of the points with a double from Myo Zaw Oo (8th and 23rd minute), Hein Htet Aung (34th), Emeka (84th) and Donald Bissa (88th).

Ayeyawady United’s close 1-0 win over Yangon United ensured them their place on second at the table with the only goal of the game coming off Success in the 67th minute.

While the win gave Ayeyawady their place on second, the loss moved Yangon United to third.

Elswhere, defending champions Shan United were held to a 1-1 draw by Magwe as Yadanarbon beat Chin United 2-1 and Rakhine United overcoming Sagaing by the same scoreline.

Zwekapin United beat Southern Myanmar 3-1.