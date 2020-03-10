The Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open 2020 will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The US$400,000 full field Asian Tour event was poised to become the richest professional golf event in Bangladesh and was initially scheduled to be staged at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka from March 25-28.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour said: “Several new cases of COVID-19 have recently been discovered in Dhaka and travel restrictions are being imposed on incoming and outgoing travellers for the immediate future to prevent further spread of the virus.



“In view of this global outbreak, a request has been made by the Bangladesh Golf Federation (BGF) to postpone the event and we have also decided that it is in the best interest of all the players, staff and officials to postpone the event.

“The Asian Tour will continue to work closely with the BGF to identify a new date for the event once it is deemed safe to travel.”