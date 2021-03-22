There was an air of excitement on the first day of training for Harimau Malaya yesterday as head coach Tan Cheng Hoe kept a close watch on the team’s debut training session at the JDT Training Centre in Johor Bahru.

Prior to getting onto the pitch, all officials and players returned negative results after undergoing a rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

A total of 28 players are taking part in the nine-day centralised training camp in preparation for the remaining three matches of Group G of Round 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Harimau Malaya will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnam and Thailand in a centralised venue in the UAE in June 2021.

