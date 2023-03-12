The Subway Young Socceroos suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 quarter-final defeat on penalties against Uzbekistan in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ earlier this morning.

Gabriel Popovic’s second-half finish was swiftly cancelled out by Abdirakhmatov Zafarmurod in the pulsating fixture as the match ended 1-1 after full-time.

Another 30 minutes were unable to separate the two teams leading to the dreaded penalty shootout.

