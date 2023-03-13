Buriram United have opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the 2022/23 Revo Thai League 1 as they left the likes of True Bangkok United and Chonburi FC to play catch-up.
And yesterday, the defending champions did enough on the road to beat Nongbua Pithchaya FC 1-0, courtesy of the lone strike from Jonathan Bolingi.
It was Buriram’s fourth win on a trot following their last drawn game against Muang Thong United in mid-February.
The victory gave Buriram 61 points from 23 matches played to stay undefeated.
On second is Bangkok United, who this week beat Chonburi FC 3-1 – off goals from Eid Mahmoud (12th minute), Heberty (62nd), and Pokklaw Anan (73rd).
Chonburi’s only goal of the game was through Diego Bardanca two minutes to the end.
2022/23 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1
RESULTS
Nong Bua Pitchaya 0-1 Buriram
Khonkaen United 0-0 BG Pathum United
Bangkok United 3-1 Chonburi
Lampang 1-3 Port MTI FC
Muang Thong United 1-0 Police Tero
Lamphun Warrior 0-0 PT Prachuap
Chiangrai United 0-0 Ratchaburi Mitr Phol
Sukhothai 2-3 Nakhon Ratchasima FC
#AFF
#FAT
#ThaiLeague
Pictures Courtesy #BuriramUnited #BangkokUnited