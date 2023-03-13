Buriram United have opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the 2022/23 Revo Thai League 1 as they left the likes of True Bangkok United and Chonburi FC to play catch-up.

And yesterday, the defending champions did enough on the road to beat Nongbua Pithchaya FC 1-0, courtesy of the lone strike from Jonathan Bolingi.

It was Buriram’s fourth win on a trot following their last drawn game against Muang Thong United in mid-February.

The victory gave Buriram 61 points from 23 matches played to stay undefeated.

On second is Bangkok United, who this week beat Chonburi FC 3-1 – off goals from Eid Mahmoud (12th minute), Heberty (62nd), and Pokklaw Anan (73rd).

Chonburi’s only goal of the game was through Diego Bardanca two minutes to the end.

2022/23 REVO THAI LEAGUE 1

RESULTS

Nong Bua Pitchaya 0-1 Buriram

Khonkaen United 0-0 BG Pathum United

Bangkok United 3-1 Chonburi

Lampang 1-3 Port MTI FC

Muang Thong United 1-0 Police Tero

Lamphun Warrior 0-0 PT Prachuap

Chiangrai United 0-0 Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Sukhothai 2-3 Nakhon Ratchasima FC

#AFF

#FAT

#ThaiLeague

Pictures Courtesy #BuriramUnited #BangkokUnited

Like this: Like Loading...