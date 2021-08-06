The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have announced Herbalife Vietnam as an official sponsor of the Vietnam national teams.

It is the first time that Herbalife Vietnam has come on board as a sponsor of the Vietnam national team, the women’s national football and also for the U22/U23/Olympic national team.

“We would like to warmly welcome Herbalife Nutrition to Vietnam’s football family and express our sincere gratitude for your sponsorship,” said Le Hoai Anh, VFF General Secretary.

“We believe that together, through this partnership, we will roll out various activities to encourage people to exercise and play sports more regularly to live healthier lifestyles.”

“I believe that our support will help enable Vietnamese football players to have the best preparation to optimize their performance on the pitch and enrich the country’s sports history with new breakthroughs,” said Vu Van Thang, General Manager of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia.

“At the same time too, we are delighted that the VFF and Herbalife Vietnam share the same goal of inspiring the wider community to live healthier.”

VFF’s contract with Herbalife Vietnam will be for the period 2021 to 2024.

