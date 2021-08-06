An absolute stunner at Laguna Seca saw the Italian engage in a ferocious battle with Ducati’s Casey Stoner, with the two going blow for blow as they exchanged the lead on numerous occasions. The Australian was reigning Champion at the time and had won the previous three races in the lead up to the United States GP, while Rossi was seeking a first ever win at the Corkscrew in order to take control of the Championship. A mistake from the Aussie saw him end up in the gravel with eight laps to go, handing the Doctor a 25 point Championship advantage to go with victory.