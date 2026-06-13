There was no stopping reigning champion Herrera in Saturday’s first WorldWCR race, an action-packed 12-lapper that saw the Spaniard cross the line first ahead of Neila and Jones.

Race 1 Highlights:

Championship leader Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) proved unbeatable today, despite the best efforts of closest rival Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha). Leading from start to finish, Maria defended herself well from a tenacious Beatriz, who chased her all the way to the line.

Winning the race by just 0.1 of a second, Herrera celebrates her fourth success of the season, while runner-up Neila takes her twenty-first consecutive podium.

The race was more complicated for the rest of the WorldWCR field, with several incidents for riders who had qualified well causing a large gap to open up behind the leading pair.

Lap five brought an incident for Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos and wildcard Josephine Bruno (Team Trasimeno) while they were battling for fourth, an unfortunate outcome considering that both riders had clear podium pace.

Local rider Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) was also on target for a podium until lap nine, when an innocuous crash ruled the Italian out of the running.

Third spot on the podium ultimately went to a very worthy Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha), the Brit coming out on top in a five-way fight to the line to achieve her first top three finish of the 2026 season.

Thai rider Muklada Sarapuech (EEST NJT Racing Team) ran a very strong race and moved into third following Ponziani’s incident. Despite holding this position to the line, the result did not stand, as the rookie subsequently received a 3-second penalty that saw her demoted to seventh.

Rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) kept a cool head as she battled fellow rookie Karolina Danak (Prata Motor Sport) for a top five finish. The Spaniard just pipped the Polish rider to the post, with both riders scoring their strongest result of the season so far.

Bringing up the pack of this tightly packed chasing group, Spain’s Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) took a solid P6 to boost her championship points tally.

Returning from injury this weekend, Sara Sanchez (Hadden Racing Team) can be satisfied with eighth place but will go all out for more in Race 2.

Full Throttle Racing’s Tayla Relph finished P9 ahead of FT Racing Academy’s Emily Bondi, who celebrates her first top ten finish of the season.

Having set the fast lap of Race 1 on lap seven (1’47.564), it is local hero Ponziani who will start Sunday’s Race 2 from pole, ahead of Neila and Herrera.

Italian riders Arianna Barale (Hadden Racing Team) and Denise Dal Zotto (PATA AG Motorsport Italia) just missed out on points at their home track, crossing the line P16 and P17.

Championship Standings:

Now holding 156 points, Herrera extends her championship lead

Neila follows close behind, having scored 137 points to date

Despite today’s DNF, Ramos retains third position (86 points)

Ponziani holds fourth (76), ahead of Sarapuech, fifth with a tally of 67

Key Points:

Pole position: Paola Ramos – 1’52.264

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race fastest lap: Roberta Ponziani (lap 7)

P1 | Maria Herrera | Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR

“I’m really happy to win today because it was difficult with the high temperatures. I expected Paola and other riders to be with me, so I pushed from the beginning to try and build something of a gap. I saw Bea there with me, so that added some pressure as I kept expecting her to try and pass me, but in the end, I was able to hold her off and cross the line first. I’m really pleased, also because I think we can take another step tomorrow. Everyone usually improves in Race 2, so I’ll see if there are any details we need to change to prepare for the next one.”

P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“It was a good race, in which I pushed until the end and did my best as always. I’m happy, because second place means important points for the championship of course. And tomorrow we get another opportunity. Lap after lap, I tried to see if it was possible to make a move on Maria. In the final sector we were super close, but it was difficult to manage an overtake and, in the end, I finished P2. But I’m starting tomorrow’s race on the front row, which is important at this track. I’ll see if we need to make any changes to the bike, but I felt good today honestly; let’s see what we can do in Race 2.”

P3 | Chloe Jones | Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha

“A really great race. I didn’t make a good start but told myself that I wasn’t going home without a fight. I think I was lying around fifteenth at one point, but I worked my way back up and was a bit more aggressive than I have been. I’m enjoying my riding a lot more now, which is important, as you go faster when you’re having fun. The season start was difficult, mentally and physically, but today we made a step, both with the bike and in myself. Hopefully from here we can keep moving forward. We’ve got work to do to run with the leaders, but rest assured I’ll give it my all again in Race 2.”

Like this: Like Loading...