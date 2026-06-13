Australia won the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 title after beating Thailand 2-0 in the final at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

Alexander Garbovsky gave the young Australian side the lead in the 41st minute as Beckham Baker then finished things off right at the end (90th+7).

In the meantime, host Indonesia took third place in the tournament this year after beating Cambodia 1-0.

Following a keen first-half, Algazani Dwi headed home the 62nd minute winner as he made good on the corner kick from Isfandyar Abdillah.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FootballAustralia

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