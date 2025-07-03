The third day of racing at GKSS Match Cup Sweden saw the completion of the quarter-final matchups in both the Open and Women’s class, locking in the final four teams in each division for tomorrow’s semi-finals. Danish skipper Jeppe Borch/ Borch Match Race join the Swedish trio of Björn Hansen/ Hansen Sailing Team, Johnie Berntsson/ Berntsson Sailing Team and Oscar Engström/ Team Liros for the Open class final four.

Defending Women’s Trophy champion Anna Östling / Team Wings leads the line-up for the Nordea Women’s Trophy final four, joined by France’s Pauline Courtois/ Match in Pink by Normandy Elite, Sweden’s Martina Carlsson/ Beyond Racing Team, and Julia Aarsten/ Team Out of the Box from the Netherlands.

After a forecast of building breeze in the afternoon, the quarter-final matches were set at a first-to-two-points in both classes with the Nordea Women’s teams heading to the course first after the morning skipper briefing.

In the first pairing, it was 23-year-old up-and-comer Martina Carlsson and the Beyond Sailing Team that found their early pace, sweeping 2024 runner-up Renee Groeneveld from the Netherlands in a 2-0 defeat to reach their second ever semi-final place on the Women’s World Match Racing Tour.

Borch (Team Borch Matchrace) and Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson (Berntsson Sailing Team) each notched a 6–3 win/loss score to finish the round in second and third. France’s Ian Garreta (Med Racing) and Swedish up-and-comer Marius Westerlind finished with matching 5–4 records, while Oscar Engström (SWE, Team LIROS) and Aurélien Pierroz (FRA, Match Again by Normandy Elite Team) claimed the final two quarter-final spots at 4–5.

The surprise of the day, however, was the early departure of defending 2024 Match Cup Sweden winner Chris Poole (USA, Riptide Racing), and recent winner of the Long Beach Congressional Cup Switzerland’s Eric Monnin (Capvis Swiss Match Race Team). After a disappointing week sailing with a new crew and with a cancelled practise day ion Sunday, Poole and team managed only win out of nine races, while Monnin and crew closed the round with three wins and six losses. Also to leave the competition is Australia’s Zac West/ Sail+Racing Team.

In the Nordea Women’s Trophy, Sweden’s Anna Östling and Team Wings delivered a clean sweep of seven wins undefeated, confirming their status as front-runners heading into the quarterfinals. A nail-biting match-up against France’s Pauline Courtois/ Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team rallied the spectators watching on the rocks as the Swedish and French teams swapped multiple leads around the course before the Östling and crew were able to cross the line first to a loud ovation from the shoreline.

The young match racing teams of Marius Westerlind and America’s Cup Youth skipper Oscar Engström were first to do battle with each team beating the other to force a deciding race. Engström prevailed in the final match after forcing a penalty on Westerlind to go 2-1 and clinch the semi-final slot.

“A great day for us after a tough start to the weekend” said Engström. “We always have close matches against Marius [Westerlind] as one of our closest rivals but also our training partner. Now we are looking forward to an exciting semi-final and hopefully building on the momentum.”

In the second match, local favourite Johnie Berntsson leaned on local knowledge to knock out Marstrand newcomer France’s Ian Garetta in two straight wins.

Also showing a strong performance this week, Denmark’s Jeppe Borch delivered a commanding 2-0 defeat over his opponent Aurelién Pierroz from France.

Variable weather is forecast for the next two days in Marstrand which will challenge the semi-finalists as they line-up tomorrow to punch their ticket to Saturday’s final in front of expected large crowds on the iconic Marstrand cliffs.

