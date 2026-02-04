The HSBC SVNS spotlight turns to Perth this week as the world’s best sevens sides arrive in Western Australia. Australia’s women return to familiar turf, looking to defend their Perth crown and contend for the top spot on the SVNS league standings.

Team captains came together at Scarborough Beach today to launch HSBC SVNS Perth, soaking up the sunshine and the energy ahead of what promises to be a thrilling weekend of rugby sevens.

After three rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series, the race for the top spots is heating up. In the women’s competition, New Zealand currently leads with 58 points with just a two-point advantage but Australia will be looking to defend their Perth crown by clinching a win on home soil and putting on a show for the local fans.

Following their victory against France in Singapore’s final showdown last week, the Flying Fijians are aiming to continue their winning streak and maintain their position atop the men’s league standings just ahead of New Zealand.

Madison Ashby, captain of the Australian women’s team, said: “We love playing in Perth and the girls did a great job last year winning the title. Now we’re looking to go back-to-back. You can’t beat a home crowd, and we’re fortunate to be one of only a couple of nations to play on home soil each year.”

Henry Hutchison, captain of the Australian men’s team, added: “It’s nice to be back in Perth on home soil. We’re ready to put in a good performance in front of our local fans and family who are travelling from all parts of the country. We were pleased with how we played on the second day in Singapore and want to carry that momentum into this weekend.”

The HSBC SVNS Series continues to redefine the rugby sevens experience, combining elite, fast-paced sport with a festival atmosphere featuring music, food, and culture. Perth’s HBF Park will once again host live entertainment, international DJs, food and beverage activations, and the Beach Club, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world.

HSBC SVNS Perth returns to HBF Park in Perth on 7-8 February 2026, with tickets available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on Rugby Pass TV. Wider information on the HSBC SVNS Series can be found here.

