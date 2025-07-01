Kasem Bundit FC scored a huge win in their opening game of the Muang Thai Insurance Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 earlier today.Kasem Bundit thrashed Pathum Thani University 7-0 at the 72nd Anniversary Chalermprakiat Sports Centre.After taking just the 1-0 lead at the half through Naphaphon Thinkhaoto’s ninth minute strike, Kasem Bundit opened the floodgates in the second half.The rest of the goals were scored by Nanthana Phonphim in the 21st and 30th minute, Phanwasa Kingthong (25th), Sasikarn Thongdee (29th), Petchdao Luankaew (32nd) and Thanantkun Kanya (37th).The other results in the eight-team Muang Thai Insurance Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 saw Suan Sunandha Inspire T-Sport outplaying Bangkok 5-3, Port Authority drew 4-4 against Axat Ratchabur and BGC Bundit Asia beat AKU Futsal Club 3-1. #AFF#FATPhotos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

