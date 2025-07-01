Sydney FC have signed American goalkeeper Heather Hinz ahead of the Ninja A-League 2025-26 season.

Hinz joins the Sky Blues on a one-year deal from National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) outfit Houston Dash.

The 24-year-old, who mutually parted with Houston in May having been drafted 38th in 2024, brings elite-level experience from a standout college career.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-transfer-news-sydney-fc-sign-american-goalkeeper-heather-hinz-details/

