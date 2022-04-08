Hyundai in brief
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.
The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.
About N brand
Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N brand highlights the company’s goal to create high-performance vehicles that adhere to high standards of excellence, while providing drivers with vehicles that are fun-to-drive and practical at the same time.
With the new brand claim, ‘Never just drive.’, Hyundai N delivers the N mindset and spirit: “Do more than simply drive. Enjoy every second of it.” Driving was never meant to be boring, and with N, it will never be. Furthermore, no matter what the future will hold; whether powered by electric, maybe even hydrogen, N will always be about the drive and fun.
The birth of Hyundai N is full of enthusiasm, reflecting the exhilarating and authentic brand identity. Every high-performance N model — including i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N, i20 N, KONA N and Elantra N — is designed by passionate experts and engineered at Hyundai Motor’s Namyang R&D Centre.
The vehicles are later sent to the Nurburgring, one of the world’s most demanding racetracks, to undergo rigorous testing and validation. Through this painstaking process, N technology has been refined and reborn. N brand takes its name from the first letter of Namyang and Nurburgring.
Hyundai N’s name and reputation are well-established in global motorsports. Since its debut in 2013, N Brand has built a fervent reputation following its winning combination of everyday sports cars and its rapid rise in rally racing. N brand achieved victories at multiple rallies and races, including the FIA World Rally Championship, the FIA World Touring Car Cup and the Nurburgring 24 Hours Race.
N has also accumulated know-how which can be applied to high-performance N brand. With technology inspired by motorsports, N brand excels at delivering driving enthusiasm by providing racetrack capabilities and ‘corner rascal’ ride and handling in everyday sports cars.
To keep up the prestige meaning behind the N badge, Hyundai N undergoes a R&D process under the name of ‘Rolling lab’, the middle bridge between motorsports vehicles and mass-produced ones. During this process, advanced technologies can be applied to N cars. Rolling lab lives up to its name as real, drivable cars serve as a ‘lab’ for testing cutting-edge technologies. The latest vehicle is the RM20e, the fifth vehicle following RM14, RM15, RM16, and RM19 of the RM Project since 2012. By incorporating high-performance technologies that have been built up through the previous RM project, Hyundai N could develop a high-performance vehicle from an EV platform, which provides more choices for the sustainable vehicle era.
As Hyundai’s motorsports activities are driven by new technologies, efficiency and innovation, Hyundai N aims to reduce carbon emissions, leading the way in the era of sustainable mobility. By participating in various motorsports events, N tests the elements which make N truly N, which is about being racetrack capable and a true corner rascal even when electrified. Devoting the best technology to motorsport, N vehicles serve as a test bed and proof point for performance. Customers can expect many new developments from Hyundai N in the future to come.