Safety cars have been part of motorsports competitions for decades. They are mainly known by the public through their key role in case of racing incidents, but safety cars fulfil additional duties during WorldSBK rounds, as the Championship Race Director Gianfranco Carloia explains.

During a round, Safety Cars first jump into action on Thursday and are active until Sunday after the last race. The two Hyundai i30 N cars start with several inspection laps around the circuit, taking part in the morning. These laps are for the FIM Medical Inspection and the FIM Track Inspection. These two inspection sessions are important to ensure track conditions are safe for track action to begin. “On Thursday and every morning before the start of the activities, the track is checked by Race Direction which decide whether it is safe or not” explained Gianfranco Carloia, WorldSBK Race Director. Once it’s been confirmed that all safety conditions are met, riders are allowed to take to the track.

The Hyundai i30 N Safety Car role does not end once bikes are out on track. Safety Cars drivers must remain focused on what’s happening and “are constantly in contact with the Race Director” explains Gianfranco Carloia. They must be ready to react, following the Race Director’s instructions in case of an incident on track or in case track conditions suddenly changes; for instance, because of bad weather or if a bike dropped fluids on the track, leading to a lack of adhesion. “If there is an incident and there is an issue on track, we immediately stop the practice or race session. Race Direction goes to the track and check the surface to determine which kind of work the marshals must do to fix the issue to clear the track” added Carloia. In addition to the two Safety Cars, Hyundai also shapes the Medical Car fleet, composed of two Hyundai Tucson N-line and two Hyundai Kona N-line. These cars transport medical staff and “are stationed along the circuit for fast medical intervention in case of incident” added the WorldSBK Race Director.

Once it’s time to go racing, the Safety Car is the first engine to arrive on the starting grid. “The Hyundai i30 N are involved from the start of the Warm-Up Lap until the end of the race”. Five minutes before race starts, one of the two Safety Car goes for a final inspection lap and takes its position behind the riders at the back of the grid. “One Safety Car follows the riders for the Warm-Up Lap and for the first lap of the race. The Safety Car driver is accompanied by a medical staff inside the car” details the WorldSBK Race Director.