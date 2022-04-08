Indonesia will take on Thailand in the final of the AFF Futsal Championship 2022.

This follows their win in the semifinals that was played earlier today with Indonesia beating Myanmar 6-1 in the first tie before host Thailand made sure of their place in the next round with a 3-1 victory over Vietnam.

“Both teams played really well. And it was a highly entertaining game. But with the final coming up, I want the players to forget about this match and rest well for the final,” said Indonesia head coach Muhammad Hashemzadeh.

After a flurry of yellow cards at the start, it was Indonesia who created the better chances with Holypaul Septinus rocking the Myanmar crossbar in the 13th minute as Dewa Rizk was denied just two minutes later.

Indonesia finally carved out the lead in the 17th minute when Syauqi Saud fired in a deflected shot for them to take a 1-0 lead at the break.

Just three minutes into the second half, and Holypaul showed his quality with an exquisite back flick off a long ball from deep as Indonesia then extended their advantage to 3-0 off Ardiansyah two minutes later.

Myanmar became increasingly under pressure in the 35th minute when Ardiansyah was again on target for Indonesia to take a 4-0 lead.

And while Myanmar managed to pull a goal back two minutes later through Hlaing Min Tun’s power play, there was no denying Indonesia when Guntur Ariwibowo and Firman Ardiansyah slammed in two more goals in the very last minute of play.

In the meantime , Thailand were made to toil before they were able to edge a stubborn Vietnam side 3-1.

With both teams on an all-out attacking mode for a scoreless draw at the half, the match came alive just two minutes after the restart when Muhammad Osamanmusa fired in a short play from captain Kritsada Wongkaeo.

Vietnam did not lose focus and in the 32nd minute, Nguyen Minh Tri duly provided the equaliser off a well-taken corner.

However, Osamanmusa was unstoppable as he once again found the space to fire in between players to restore Thailand’s lead.

Vietnam’s decision for power-play backfired on them as Thailand held fast before Kritsada then put the game beyond reach with their fourth goal of the game right at the end.

“We have reached our first target which is to be in the final. We know about Vietnam and how they play really well. But we are a young team and we want to play our style of game, which we did today,” added Thailand head coach Carlos Cesar.

AFF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

All matches at Indoor Stadium Huamark

SEMIFINALS – RESULTS

8 April 2022

Myanmar 1-6 Indonesia

Thailand 3-1 Vietnam

FIXTURES

10 April 2022

THIRD / FOURTH PLACING (1430hrs): Myanmar vs Vietnam

FINAL (1700hrs): Indonesia vs Thailand

