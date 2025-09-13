Persik Kediri head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee demands consistency after seeing his squad score their first win on home soil after the first five matches of the Super League 2025/26.

A narrow 2-1 win over Malut United this week gave Persik Kediri only their second win as they stayed seventh in the 18-team league with seven points.Persik went ahead early in the second minute through Jose Enrique before Imanol Garcia added the second goal 14 minutes later.Gustavo Franca then narrowed the gap for Malut United at the hour mark.”All the players performed well, including the two debutants, Henhen Herdiana and Williams Lugo. But I can’t assess the team’s chemistry just yet as it is still early in the season,” said Kim Swee.”The performance improves every week, but I need this team to be consistent. It shouldn’t be good one week and then down the next.” #AFF#PSSIPhotos Courtesy #PersikKediri

