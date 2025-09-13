The Vietnam national team scored one loss and one win in their two-match test series this month.

In the first match against Thép Xanh Nam Định (defending V.League champions), which featured a full lineup of 11 foreign players, saw Vietnam losing 4-0.The goals for Nam Dinh were scored by Romulo, Mahmoud Eid, and a double from Kyle Hublin.In the second test against Hanoi Police FC (defending National Cup champions), Vietnam secured a 4-3 victory with goals from Tiến Linh, Tuấn Hải, Việt Hưng, and Văn Vĩ. The two friendlies are being used to fine-tune Vietnam for the final qualifying round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 later in the year. #AFF#VFF

