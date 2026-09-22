World Rugby has today announced IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, ready to welcome fans, players and officials from all over the world for what is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament to date.

World Rugby has today announced IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, ready to welcome fans, players and officials from all over the world for what is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament to date.

With over 7,000 hotels operating globally, 60 of those nationwide in Australia, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) is a leading hospitality company with a focus on providing ‘true hospitality for good’, making a positive difference every day to its people, guests and communities around the world.

Its broad portfolio of 21 hotel brands sits across luxury & lifestyle, premium, essentials and suites, with options to suit every individual, group and family.

With a worldwide network of hotels, IHG is a trusted provider that will bring familiarity to fans travelling from overseas for the tournament, along with a sense of comfort to those travelling interstate in Australia or staying closer to home.

The partnership with Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will see IHG host tournament watch parties across IHG Hotel venues in each of the seven Host Cities and nationwide, as well as engaging with rugby fans from stadium venues to Fan Festivals, helping to create a sense of community and belonging across the six weeks of the tournament.

IHG’s support of this landmark tournament in Australia also presents a unique opportunity to bring IHG One Rewards members and travelling fans closer to the action through unforgettable experiences.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau said: “Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be the biggest edition of our tournament to date and a spectacular celebration of rugby, Australia and the fans who will travel from every corner of the world to be part of it. Welcoming IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner is an important part of delivering that experience at the scale and standard this iconic event deserves.

“From the moment fans begin planning their journey, through to the 24 teams, match officials and guests arriving in Australia, the partnership with IHG will help take the Rugby World Cup experience to the next level. Together, we want to create a warm welcome and unforgettable moments across the tournament, from hotels and Host Cities to stadiums and Fan Festivals.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Kenneth Macpherson, said: “Our partnerships are about driving commercial value for our hotels and owners, and creating opportunities to delight guests. Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will bring teams and fans from around the world to Australia, driving significant accommodation demand in the host market, while also giving IHG a powerful global platform to build awareness of our brands and hotels with millions of rugby fans internationally.

“Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 is one of sport’s great global occasions, bringing people together around a shared passion. As Official Hotel Partner, we have an opportunity not only to support that experience in Australia, but also to engage fans and IHG One Rewards members across key international markets before, during and beyond the tournament.

“With more than 160 million IHG One Rewards members globally, the partnership gives us another meaningful way to deepen loyalty, create distinctive experiences and introduce IHG to new audiences. That value extends well beyond the tournament itself, strengthening consideration and demand across our global hotel network and creating long-term value for our brands, hotels and owners.”

Tickets for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 go on sale from 1 October 2026, with fans encouraged to register their interest now to receive news and updates and ensure they don’t miss out on their chance to be part of the action. – WORLD RUGBY

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