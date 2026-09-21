Rally Italia Sardegna set to host the final round of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship from 1–4 October.

· Rally Italia Sardegna set to host the final round of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship from 1–4 October.

· Rally Saudi Arabia will not form part of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship due to ongoing regional developments affecting logistical arrangements.

· Rally Saudi Arabia will proceed as scheduled from 12-15 November as part of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship.

· The revised 2026 FIA World Rally Championship calendar will comprise 13 rounds contested across four continents.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, and WRC Promoter have confirmed that Rally Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from 12–15 November, will not form part of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship

The FIA and WRC Promoter have worked extensively in recent months with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the local organising team and championship stakeholders to explore every possible avenue to enable the WRC event to take place as planned.

Despite these efforts, ongoing uncertainty in the region and its effect on logistical arrangements, requires the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia not to proceed in 2026.

Saudi Arabia remained ready to host the event safely and successfully. The Kingdom continues to operate normally with national systems fully functional and sports and entertainment events continuing as planned as part of a busy year-round calendar.

Reflecting that confidence, Rally Saudi Arabia will, however, proceed as scheduled from 12–15 November as part of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), with the WRC element of the event no longer taking place.

The FIA will continue to work closely with SAMF and the organising team to support the safe and successful delivery of the event.

The 2026 FIA World Rally Championship will instead conclude at Rally Italia Sardegna from 1–4 October, which will become the 13th and final round of the season.

With the FIA Drivers’ and Co-Drivers’ Championship leaders separated by 17 points, Sardinia’s demanding gravel stages will provide a fitting setting for the conclusion of the 2026 title fight.

The calendar change remains subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “We have worked closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, our Member Club the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, WRC Promoter and our championship stakeholders in recent months to explore every possible route that would allow Rally Saudi Arabia to take place as planned.

However, ongoing regional developments mean that the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia will not proceed this year. These are never easy decisions, particularly after the significant work undertaken by everyone involved in preparing for the event.

“While the WRC element of the event will not take place this year, our confidence in the organisers and in the long-term future of the rally remains unchanged. The FIA Middle East Rally Championship event will continue as planned in November, and we will continue to work closely with SAMF, SMC and the organising team to support the successful delivery of the event in November.

“Our focus now is firmly on the future. We will continue working together with our partners in Saudi Arabia and WRC Promoter towards bringing the FIA World Rally Championship back in 2027.

“My thanks to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, Saudi Motorsport Company and the entire organising team for their considerable efforts and continued cooperation throughout this process.”

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of SAMF and Chairman of SMC, said: “We respect the decision taken by the FIA and WRC Promoter, while recognising how much anticipation there was around Rally Saudi Arabia in Jeddah this November.

“Nothing has changed in Saudi Arabia’s readiness or confidence. The Kingdom was ready to host, preparations were advanced, and our ability to deliver safe and successful international motorsport remains clear.

“That confidence will be reflected through the continuation of our local and regional motorsport calendar, including the Middle East Rally Championship. Motorsport in Saudi Arabia continues, major events across the Kingdom continue, and our commitment to bringing the FIA World Rally Championship to the Kingdom remains unchanged.”

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: “This has been a difficult decision, particularly given the significant work and commitment from our partners in Saudi Arabia to prepare for this year’s event. However, the ongoing regional developments and the resulting logistical challenges mean that we need to provide certainty and clarity for the remainder of the 2026 season.

“We greatly value our partnership with SAMF, SMC and the Ministry of Sport, and this decision is in no way a reflection of their ability or readiness to deliver a world-class WRC event. Our focus now is on working closely together towards the successful return of Rally Saudi Arabia to the FIA World Rally Championship in 2027.”

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